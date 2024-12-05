Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

