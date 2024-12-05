Quarry LP Has $644,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 375.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,758 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

