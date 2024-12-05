Quarry LP Buys 740 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2,466.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $915.97. The stock has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

