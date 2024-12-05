Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,242.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,255.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,114.50.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

