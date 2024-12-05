Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $17.20 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,796 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

