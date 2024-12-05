Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 114,613 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,935,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,288,000 after buying an additional 79,851 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 8.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Walmart stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

