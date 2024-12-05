Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 102,921 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,921 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after buying an additional 989,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.74.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

