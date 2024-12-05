Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $49,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.