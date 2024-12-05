Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 309,308 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

VZ opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

