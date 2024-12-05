Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 279,002 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 279,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

