Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 435,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of IAUM opened at $26.44 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

