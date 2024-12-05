Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $95.80 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,927,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,801,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.