Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $29.48 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

