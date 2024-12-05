Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,920,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

