Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

