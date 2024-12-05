QSV Equity Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,418 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $829,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.