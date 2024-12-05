Q1 EPS Estimate for Teledyne Technologies Boosted by Analyst

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

TDY stock opened at $478.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

