Punch Card Management L.P. Sells 585,093 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Punch Card Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585,093 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries makes up about 7.1% of Punch Card Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Punch Card Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Winnebago Industries worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

WGO stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

