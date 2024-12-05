Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,800 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,191,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

