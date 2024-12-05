Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.57 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

