Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 8,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UDR opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

