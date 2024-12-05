Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

