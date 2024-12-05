Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Owens & Minor worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OMI opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.42. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,316.04. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

