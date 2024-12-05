Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 52,300 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 727.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,404 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 496,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 755,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 284,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

