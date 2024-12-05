PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 41,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 57,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

