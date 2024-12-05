PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 41,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 57,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.
PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PT Astra International Tbk
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.