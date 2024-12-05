Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PB. Hovde Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,157.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $604,114. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

