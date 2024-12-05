Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $41,520.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,157.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.38. 257,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,329. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,632,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

