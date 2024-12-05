ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 36886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

