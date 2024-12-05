Processa Pharmaceuticals’ (PCSA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 491.13% from the stock’s current price.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

