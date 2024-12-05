Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director David Lee King Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,235.64. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Lee King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $152,280.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

