Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy Rating

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PMZ. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

