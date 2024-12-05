Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 310,404,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 257,819,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

