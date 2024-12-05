Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 310,404,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 257,819,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier African Minerals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.