Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,644 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $43,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $660,767.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,031.14. This represents a 48.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

