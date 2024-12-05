Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $291.76 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,180,853.92. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

