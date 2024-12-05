Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $917.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In related news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.