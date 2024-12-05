Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Purchases £19,893.88 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Sheena Mackay acquired 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.88 ($25,278.12).
Porvair Stock Up 0.6 %
PRV opened at GBX 656 ($8.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 658.21. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745.70 ($9.48). The company has a market capitalization of £301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,929.41 and a beta of 0.76.
