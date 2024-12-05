Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.10.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

