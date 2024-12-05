Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

