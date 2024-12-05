Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 1,600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 228.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,423,762.40. The trade was a 26.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

