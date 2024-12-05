Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Buys Shares of 500 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $27,339,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $829.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $787.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $845.38 and a 200 day moving average of $871.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

