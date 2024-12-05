Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.48 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 324995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.