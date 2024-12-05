Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.0 %

BLDR opened at $177.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

