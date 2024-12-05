Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.