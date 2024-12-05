Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 70,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Axonics worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,178,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,600,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 647,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Axonics by 53.3% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after acquiring an additional 177,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,681,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $205,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

