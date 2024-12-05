Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 45,800 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

