Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.35.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
