Point72 DIFC Ltd Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 181.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

