Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $756.48 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,801.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

