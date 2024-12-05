Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Lear by 5.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lear by 151.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,816,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,506,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. Lear Co. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

