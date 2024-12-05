Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

